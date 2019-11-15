Ferguson called up to Test squad | Williamson fit for Bay Oval homecoming

Auckland Aces fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has earned his maiden call-up to the BLACKCAPS Test team, as part of a 15-player squad named to face England and Australia over the coming months.



The inclusion caps an impressive rise for the 28-year-old speedster who has become a mainstay in the BLACKCAPS white-ball sides and finished as the second leading wicket-taker at the recent ICC Cricket World Cup in England.



However, it’s with the red-ball that Ferguson has arguably produced his best domestically having taken 153 wickets from 42 First-Class matches at an average of 24.30.



Selector Gavin Larsen said Ferguson fully deserved his selection.



“There’s no doubt Lockie has been knocking on the door for a while now and we’re delighted to finally bring him into the Test fold,” Larsen said.



“It’s well documented he has raw pace, but he also possesses a quality bowling skill set and has proven durability to stay on the park.



“He showed good form against England in the recent T20 series and backed that up with a solid outing for the Auckland Aces in the Plunket Shield where he claimed 4-23 against the Wellington Firebirds.



“Our pace bowling stocks are strong at the moment and we feel Lockie will add another dimension to the picture which will create some great competition.”

Welcome back to the #PlunketShield Lockie Ferguson! 4-23 on red ball return for @aucklandcricket. The @wgtnfirebirds out for 91 batting first at the @BasinReserve on a brisk Wellington day. LIVE video scoring | https://t.co/9120PQW6OT pic.twitter.com/18WgGwaV5H — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 8, 2019



The 15-man squad also features the return of captain Kane Williamson who missed the T20I series against England with a reoccurring right-hip injury.



Larsen said a two-week period of rest and rehabilitation had Williamson primed to return for what will be an historic inaugural Test for his home ground of Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.



“Kane’s made good progress over the past fortnight and we’re delighted to welcome back a player of his class and experience.



“It’s obviously going to be a very special Test for him and Trent Boult being such passionate locals - we know there’s already a lot of excitement in that part of the Bay of Plenty.”



There are two changes from the recent Test squad who toured Sri Lanka with Ferguson and leg-spinner Todd Astle included in place of spinners Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel.



Larsen said the selections represented a horses for courses approach.



“There were certainly some tough decisions in terms of the spin group with Will and Ajaz performing admirably in their tours of the sub-continent.



“We’ve gone with the versatility of Mitchell and Todd who have experience in the conditions we will face over the next few months and will bolster our lower order batting which could be vital.”



BLACKCAPS Test Squad

Kane Williamson (c) (Northern Districts)

Todd Astle (Canterbury)

Tom Blundell (Wellington Firebirds)

Trent Boult (Northern Districts)

Colin de Grandhomme (Northern Districts)

Lockie Ferguson (Auckland Aces)

Matt Henry (Canterbury)

Tom Latham (Canterbury)

Henry Nicholls (Canterbury)

Jeet Raval (Auckland Aces)

Mitchell Santner (Northern Districts)

Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

Ross Taylor (Central Stags)

Neil Wagner (Northern Districts)

BJ Watling (Northern Districts)



The first Test of the G.J. Gardner Homes England tour starts on Thursday November 21 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.



Two players from the squad will be released on the eve of the match to play for their Major Association in the second round of the Ford Trophy.